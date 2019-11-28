PRO BASKETBALL
n The Charlotte Hornets assigned forward Caleb Martin and forward Jalen McDaniels to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, on Wednesday. Martin appeared in three games in his rookie campaign with the Hornets where he averaged 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.3 minutes per game. The rookie forward returns to the Swarm averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game. McDaniels has appeared in one game for the Hornets totaling two points and a rebound in three minutes of play.
