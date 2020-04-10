college basketball
n Iowa All-America center Luka Garza announced he’ll enter the NBA draft process without an agent so he can maintain his college eligibility. Garza was runner-up to Dayton’s Obi Toppin for The Associated Press national player of the year after averaging 26.2 points in Big Ten games.
NFL
n The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. The NFL Network reported the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future fourth-rounder to Houston.
