college basketball
n Arnas Adomavicius signed a national letter of intent to UNCG, men’s basketball coach Wes Miller announced Wednesday. Adomavicius joins an incoming freshman class that also includes Keyshaun and Kobe Langley along with Bas Leyte and Dericko Williams. Adomavicius comes to UNCG after spending last season with Zalgiris Kaunas, where he averaged 9.2 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Adomavicius also appeared in seven games with the Lithuanian National Team in the 2018 U18 FIBA European Basketball Championships, where he averaged 8 points per game.
pro tennis
n Juan Martin del Potro could be in doubt for Wimbledon after withdrawing from the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament in London on Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 12th-ranked Del Potro beat Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4 in the first round, but finished the match with pain and swelling in his right knee after slipping near the net in the eighth game of the second set. Organizers later confirmed del Potro’s withdrawal. Wimbledon is scheduled to start on July 1.