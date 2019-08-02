NBA
n The Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed on a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, meaning the three-time All-Star is under contract through the 2023-24 season.
colleges
n The University of California, Riverside says women’s basketball coach John Margaritis has been suspended after an investigation revealed a violation of school policy. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the suspension is for 20 days without pay.
Swimming
n Ryan Lochte finished fourth in the C final of the 200-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships late Friday night in Stanford, Calif. Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, touched in 53.36 seconds — 1.21 seconds behind the winner. Maxime Rooney won the A final in 51.09 and Jack Conger was second in 51.70.