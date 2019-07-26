Swimming
n Caeleb Dressel made history — again — at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea. The American won three gold medals in a span of about two hours Saturday night, duplicating his feat from two years ago in Budapest, Hungary. Dressel has six golds and seven medals overall with one night remaining in the meet. He tied Michael Phelps’ record of seven medals — all gold — at a single worlds in 2017.
tennis
n Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev on Saturday to reach the final of the Hamburg (Germany) European Open. The fourth-seeded Georgian won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) and will face Andrey Rublev of Russia today.
n Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 Saturday to reach the final of the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open. Eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland eased past Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal.