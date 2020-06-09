golf
n Jackson Van Paris, who is from Pinehurst, fired a 4-under 66 on Tuesday to grab the first-round lead of the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club. Van Paris, a rising senior in high school who has committed to play at Vanderbilt, leads by one stroke over Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Va., who shot a 67. Sitting at 2 under, two shots off the pace, are John Marshall Butler of Louisville, J. Holland Humphries of Austin, Texas, David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga., Drew Doyle of Louisville, Sam Sommerhauser of Rocklin, Calif. and Sean-Karl Dobson of Austin, Texas. The 72-hole tournament continues today, with the final round scheduled for Friday.
n The PGA Tour is leaving the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant this week at Colonial as part of a tribute to George Floyd and to support efforts to end racial and social injustice. In a memo to players on Tuesday, commissioner Jay Monahan said there would be a moment of silence in each of the four rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas, that will coincide with the 8:46 a.m. tee time. The time reflects how long — 8 minutes, 46 seconds — authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before the handcuffed black man died.
NFL
n The Cleveland Browns have invited six young coaches, including two women and former NFL player Leonard Hankerson, to take part in the final three weeks of their offseason program. As part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the team brought in the coaches so they can gain experience while working with an NFL team and potentially land full-time jobs in the league. Applicants for the fellowship must either have NFL backgrounds or coaching experience in high school, college, the Canadian Football League or other pro leagues.
n Running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical, clearing the final hurdle for his return to Georgia with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons said Tuesday that Gurley passed his physical on Monday in Atlanta. Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6. Gurley’s physical was notable because he has a history of knee problems.
