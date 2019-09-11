college soccer
n The UNCG women’s soccer team faces Davidson at home today at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on the SoCon Digital Network. Links and live stats are available at UNCGSpartans.com.
PRO BASEBALL
n The High Point Rockers continue their final homestand of the regular season today against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Rockers entered Wednesday’s game with a 28-29 record, 8 1/2 games out of first place in the Atlantic League’s Liberty Division.
PRO FOOTBALL
n Sam Davis, the guard who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 75. Davis was found dead Tuesday at New Life Personal Care in McKeesport southeast of Pittsburgh. Davis, who suffered from dementia and was legally blind, had been reported missing from the facility earlier in the day. Davis played 168 games with the Steelers from 1967-79, helping pave the way for Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris and protecting Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw during Pittsburgh’s run atop the NFL in the 1970s.
n Former University of Arkansas, University of Michigan and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has been arrested in northwest Arkansas on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A Springdale (Ark.) police spokesman said the 31-year-old Mallett was arrested Tuesday following a two-vehicle collision.
PRO BASKETBALL
n Twenty-eight counterfeit NBA championship rings have been seized by federal authorities at Los Angeles International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Wednesday that the rings were in a wooden box shipped from China with a final destination in Arizona. Investigators suspect the intent was to sell the phony rings as a collection. Inspectors confirmed the rings were fake and in violation of trademarks for the NBA.
