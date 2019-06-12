baseball
n The High Point Rockers on Wednesday announced a scheduling change for the rest of the 2019 season. All future Friday home games, starting with June 14, will begin at 6:30 p.m. instead of the previously announced time of 7 p.m. Those who have previously purchased tickets for a Friday night 7 p.m. home game will not need to exchange their tickets. With the change in times, every Monday through Saturday home game will start at 6:30, while every Sunday game remains a 2 p.m. first pitch. High Point begins a seven-game homestand this weekend when it hosts the Long Island Ducks at BB&T Point for a four-game set, starting on Friday.
tennis
n Milos Raonic edged Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) on Wednesday to reach the Stuttgart (Germany) Open quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Raonic next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.
n Defending champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from next week’s Birmingham (England) Classic because of an arm injury that ruled her out of the French Open, but still hopes to play at Wimbledon. Birmingham will still feature the three highest-ranked women as No. 1 Naomi Osaka, French Open champion Ashleigh Barty — who has risen to No. 2 — and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova are in.