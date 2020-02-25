colleges

n The Elon women’s lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday in Radford, Va., when it topped Radford 11-6 in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Mae McGlynn paced the Phoenix, scoring a team-high three goals. Elon improved to 10-6, while Radford fell to 1-4. The Phoenix returns to Rudd Field for a

2 p.m. game against Davidson on Saturday.

n Cam Colmore pitched four scoreless innings and Bryson Worrell drove in three run as the No. 17 ECU baseball team won 7-2 at Elon on Tuesday. The Pirates improved to 7-1, while the Phoenix fell to 6-2.

n The Elon softball team, on a 10-game road swing, heads to Chapel Hill today for a game against North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. In a series that dates to 1998 in Elon’s fast-pitch era (since 1990), the Tar Heels lead 28-4-1. Elon heads to Lynchburg, Va., to finish its trip at the Liberty Softball Classic this weekend.

