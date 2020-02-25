colleges
n The Elon women’s lacrosse team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday in Radford, Va., when it topped Radford 11-6 in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Mae McGlynn paced the Phoenix, scoring a team-high three goals. Elon improved to 10-6, while Radford fell to 1-4. The Phoenix returns to Rudd Field for a
2 p.m. game against Davidson on Saturday.
n Cam Colmore pitched four scoreless innings and Bryson Worrell drove in three run as the No. 17 ECU baseball team won 7-2 at Elon on Tuesday. The Pirates improved to 7-1, while the Phoenix fell to 6-2.
n The Elon softball team, on a 10-game road swing, heads to Chapel Hill today for a game against North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. In a series that dates to 1998 in Elon’s fast-pitch era (since 1990), the Tar Heels lead 28-4-1. Elon heads to Lynchburg, Va., to finish its trip at the Liberty Softball Classic this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.