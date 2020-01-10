tennis
n Rafael Nadal, after more than 20 tight games against 20-year-old Alex de Minaur’s relentless attack, Nadal converted his first service break to clinch the second set and then it was all one-way in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win as he secured Spain’s semifinal win against host Australia in the ATP Cup on Saturday night. Top-ranked Nadal and his Spanish team will face No. 2-ranked Djokovic’s Serbian team today for the first title in the new 24-team international tournament. Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 to secure Serbia’s win over Russia in the first of the semifinals.
n Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane (Australia) International semifinals on Saturday. The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament’s 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Keys will play defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in today’s final. Pliskova beat Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 6-2 after saving a match point.
Skiing
n Corinne Suter’s consistent year in downhill racing finally resulted in her first World Cup win on Saturday in Altennarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. Suter overcame poor visibility in a race twice delayed to finish 0.29 seconds ahead of Nicol Delago. Suter’s Swiss teammate, Michelle Gisin, was third, 0.98 back, two weeks after also placing third in a World Cup slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup standings leader, skipped the race. She will start wearing bib No. 21 in an alpine combined event today, which adds a super-G time to one slalom run.
Sport
Sport
