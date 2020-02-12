colleges
n The Greensboro College women’s basketball team held on down the stretch to top Methodist 74-65 on Wednesday in Fayetteville. Sabria Joseph had 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Diajah Hickson also posted a double-double. Hickson finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals. Ashley Free also scored in double figures, with 12 points.
n Wednesday’s softball game between Elon and N.C. A&T was postponed because of rain. The teams will attempt to reschedule the game later this season. Elon will next host its second tournament, the Phoenix Invitational, this weekend. Elon opens against Radford on Friday at 4 p.m.
n The Elon women’s track and field team will travel to three meets this weekend. The majority of the team will head to the JDL College Team Challenge today in Winston-Salem and the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., on Friday. The
Phoenix distance runners will compete in the David Hemery Invitational in Boston on Friday.
n The UNC football program has named John Lilly, a 27-year NFL and college coaching veteran, as its tight ends coach. Lilly joins the Tar Heels after a year coaching the tight ends for the Cleveland Browns.
