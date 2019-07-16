colleges
n Jonathan Brightwell, a rising senior on the UNCG golf team, has qualified for the 2019 U.S. Amateur after carding a four-under 140 (69-71) during the two-round U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifying at Colleton River Club in Bluffton, S.C., this week. Brightwell is one of four qualifiers from the sectional, advancing to the U.S. Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. Brightwell, a Charlotte native, is a three-time All-Southern Conference selection and had a share of the 2017 SoCon individual championship before falling in a two-hole playoff. He had five top-five finishes his junior year.
n Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse has added two 6-foot-10 forwards, with Quentin Millora-Brown transferring from Rice and Oton Jankovic signing a national letter of intent. Millora-Brown, of Lorton, Va., started 28 of his 32 games at Rice as a freshman last season, and led the team shooting 59.8 percent from the floor. He will have to sit out this season. Jankovic, from Zagreb, Croatia, will be eligible this season after spending a season at Monteverde Academy in Florida.
baseball
n The 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion state tournament is scheduled to begin Friday in the High Point-Thomasville area. For the schedule and sites, go to www.hitoms.com. The schedule gets underway with opening ceremonies Thursday night ahead of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms game at 7 p.m. The tournament wraps up Tuesday at 4 p.m. with the championship game at Finch Field.
NHL
n The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a one-year contract worth $850,000 on Tuesday. Fleury, 23, skated in 20 regular-season games with the Hurricanes along with nine playoff games last season. Fleury, 6-foot-3 and 208 -pounds, has nine assists in 87 NHL reglar-season games for his career.
wnba
n Leading scorer Odyssey Sims of the Minnesota Lynx is due back in a courtroom in September on drunken driving charges. Sims made her first court appearance Tuesday on two gross misdemeanor DWI charges. A pre-trial hearing was set for Sept. 10. The Lynx have said they were aware of the incident.