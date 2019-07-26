baseball
n Utility player Tyler Ladendorf of the High Point Rockers had his contract purchased by the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Ladendorf will report to the Rays’ Class AAA affiliate in Durham. In 78 games at High Point, Ladendorf had 84 hits, scored 53 runs and hit 12 homers.
Swimming
n Regan Smith of the U.S. broke the world record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke Friday at the world championships in South Korea. Smith, 17, won her semifinal heat in 2 minutes, 3.35 seconds, breaking the old mark of 2:04.06 set by Missy Franklin in 2012.