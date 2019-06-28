Pro tennis
n Karolina Pliskova beat defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the Eastbourne (England) final on Saturday, just two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London. The No. 3-ranked Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne. Taylor Fritz won an all-American final for the men’s Eastbourne title, beating Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-4. It’s the first career ATP title for Fritz, the 21-year-old son of former top-10 player Kathy May. Fritz broke in Querrey’s first service game in each set and each time held on to take the set. Querrey is 10-9 in career finals.
nba
n Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the league after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah’s Witness. Collison, 31, played for the Indiana Pacers the past two seasons. He told ESPN’s The Undefeated in a letter Friday that he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith. Collison was on verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 12.5 points and five assists in 708 games with the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, L,A. Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Pacers. He was drafted out of UCLA in 2009 and was named an All-NBA rookie the following year.
NFL
n Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula says he’s taking into account how much the small-market team’s fan base can bear in determining whether to build a new stadium downtown or renovate the existing suburban facility. Pegula said whichever option the Bills choose, it will be “heavily weighted” in the fans’ best interest. The Bills have hired a private firm to conduct a feasibility study on determining the team’s future home.
n Offensive lineman Aaron Neary of the Los Angeles Rams has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The NFL said he can participate in preseason practices and games. Neary is eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30, a day after the Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league did not elaborate on the violation. Last September, Neary was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and damaging property.
lpga
n Michelle Wie says she’ll take a break for the rest of the year to try to get healthy. Wie had surgery on her right hand in October and tried to return in February, completing one tournament.