n The Greensboro Aquatic Center is hosting USA Water Polo’s 2020 Olympic Development Program regional selection tournament through Sunday, featuring more than 500 athletes. Cary’s Sports & Properties Inc. is hosting the tournament, and Hill Carrow’s company and the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau are sponsoring the event. A free splashball clinic introducing the sport to children will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today (register at usawaterpolo.com). Admission for tournament games, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, is free.

n Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado. Betts hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

n Rafael Nadal lost a singles match for only the second time since July, and was two points from another defeat that would have ended Spain’s run at the ATP Cup in Sydney. But after losing to David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (3) in singles, the top-ranked Nadal combined with Pablo Carreno Busta to win the deciding doubles match against Belgium.

