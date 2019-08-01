PrO basketball
n The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, on Thursday announced an open tryout for the second straight year. It is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness at UNCG. Registration information can be found at gsoswarm.com.
MLB
n Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela has been suspended for 10 games, Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds on Tuesday. Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete. Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati played at Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin tonight when the Pirates host the New York Mets. Puig was suspended for his aggressive actions on what turned out to be his last day with the Reds. The outfielder was later traded to Cleveland. Pirates infielder Jose Osuna was suspended five games while Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.