college football
n No. 1 LSU has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the national championship game against No. 3 Clemson. Divinity briefly left the team in mid-season and returned to practice on Nov. 18. He was prevented by LSU from playing in a handful of games because of violations of team rules. Speaking by conference call, head coach Ed Orgeron said a decision was made to let Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 241-pound senior, play in the title game in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
MLB
n The Minnesota Twins have signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts. Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July. Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.
NHL
n Forward Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss at least four months after injuring his right shoulder late in a win over Ottawa on Monday night. Penguins GM Jim Rutherford said Guentzel, 25, underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be out four to six months. Guentzel’s potent scoring has helped the Penguins stay afloat during an injury-riddled first half. Veterans Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist have all missed significant time over the last three months. Crosby, who hasn’t played since having abdominal surgery in mid-November, skated with his teammates on Tuesday. The Penguins are 14-5-3 during his absence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.