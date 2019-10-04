colleges
n Gabby Nelson scored two first-half goals as the Randolph-Macon soccer team defeated visiting Guilford College 2-0 in an ODAC match on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets moved to 10-0 and 2-0 in the ODAC. The Quakers fell to 5-4-1 and 1-1 in league play. Guilford’s Aubrey Gunther made four saves in the defeat. The Quakers will next host Roanoke, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
n The UNCG men’s golf team will enter the third round of the 2019 Wolfpack Intercollegiate today in third place, after the Spartans on Saturday carded a 564 (290-274) in the first two rounds of play. The Spartans trail leaders Campbell by six strokes and second-place N.C. State by two strokes. UNCG is led by senior Jonathan Brightwell (68-64), who leads the field at 11-under par.
n The visiting UNCG men’s soccer lost to High Point 1-0 on Saturday despite outshooting the Panthers 14-4. It was the Spartans’ final test before Southern Conference play begins on Saturday against VMI.
n The UNCG volleyball team (7-11, 1-3) fell to Wofford 3-1 (24-26, 26-28, 28-26, 14-25) on Saturday in Fleming Gymnasium. UNCG freshmen Brittany Wood and Camille Anderson led the team in kills with 10 apiece.
n Salem’s Kathryn O’Connell had a match-high 12 kills, 10 digs, four solo blocks and three assisted blocks in a 28-26, 25-22, 25-21 win over Greensboro College on Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Soccer
n Retiring U.S. soccer women’s national team coach Jill Ellis already knows she’ll be emotional today at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Ellis, the two-time FIFA women’s coach of the year, will lead the World Cup champions in the finale of their six-game victory tour when the U.S. team faces South Korea. The 2-0 victory against South Korea on Thursday was Ellis’ record 106th, passing former coach Tony DiCicco for the most team wins before an announced crowd of 30,071 in Charlotte. Ellis led the U.S. to eight overall tournament titles, including the 2015 and 2019 World Cup titles.
tennis
n Top seeds Dominic Thiem and Ash Barty are through to the finals of the China Open in Beijing. Austria’s Thiem will face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. In the women’s tournament, Australia’s Barty meets two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan, who downed defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.
