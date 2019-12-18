colleges
n North Carolina guard Cole Anthony is up and moving after an arthroscopic knee procedure he had done Monday morning. The procedure was to treat a partially torn meniscus. Anthony’s father, Greg Anthony, said Wednesday that the surgery went well and the hope is that his son will be back on the court in a month. He’s averaging a team-high 19.1 points per game and 3.6 assists.
NFL
n The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin, 73, as executive vice president of football operations, parting ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to his reputation. The NFLPA said this week that 25% of player grievances filed in the last two years have been against the Jaguars. The takeaway from the union: “You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club.” Owner Shad Khan Khan responded by firing Coughlin.
