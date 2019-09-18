Soccer
n The Women’s World Cup champion U.S. team will wrap up 2019 with matches against Sweden and Costa Rica. The U.S. will face Sweden in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7 and Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 10. The team ends its World Cup victory tour next month with matches against South Korea on Oct. 3 in Charlotte and on Oct. 6 in Chicago. Coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after the match in Chicago after leading the team to consecutive World Cup titles. The United States is 15-1-2 this year and is riding a 14-game winning streak.
tennis
n Top-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, by beating qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday. Osaka will next meet either Yulia Putintseva or Russian qualifier Varvara Flink. Also, fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber won her first match since Wimbledon, beating American qualifier Nicole Gibbs 6-2, 6-4. Kerber will next face Madison Keys, who defeated Zarina Diyas 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.
n Mikhail Kukushkin reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open, while Adrian Mannarino was eliminated in the second round. Kukushkin, the St. Petersburg champion in 2010, recovered from 4-2 down in the first set to win 7-6 (2), 6-2 against 2017 champion Damir Dzumhur, who saved four match points before he was finally beaten. The sixth-seeded Kukushkin will play either Karen Khachanov or Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals.
college basketball
n Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced on Wednesday that sophomore Tre Jones and seniors Javin DeLaurier and Jack White will serve as the team’s captains for the 2019-20 season. DeLaurier and White are repeating as captains after leading the Blue Devils to a 32-6 record, an ACC championship and the Elite Eight in 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.