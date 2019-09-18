Soccer

n The Women’s World Cup champion U.S. team will wrap up 2019 with matches against Sweden and Costa Rica. The U.S. will face Sweden in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7 and Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Fla., on Nov. 10. The team ends its World Cup victory tour next month with matches against South Korea on Oct. 3 in Charlotte and on Oct. 6 in Chicago. Coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after the match in Chicago after leading the team to consecutive World Cup titles. The United States is 15-1-2 this year and is riding a 14-game winning streak.

tennis

n Top-seeded Naomi Osaka reached the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan, by beating qualifier Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday. Osaka will next meet either Yulia Putintseva or Russian qualifier Varvara Flink. Also, fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber won her first match since Wimbledon, beating American qualifier Nicole Gibbs 6-2, 6-4. Kerber will next face Madison Keys, who defeated Zarina Diyas 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.

n Mikhail Kukushkin reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open, while Adrian Mannarino was eliminated in the second round. Kukushkin, the St. Petersburg champion in 2010, recovered from 4-2 down in the first set to win 7-6 (2), 6-2 against 2017 champion Damir Dzumhur, who saved four match points before he was finally beaten. The sixth-seeded Kukushkin will play either Karen Khachanov or Joao Sousa in the quarterfinals.

college basketball

n Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced on Wednesday that sophomore Tre Jones and seniors Javin DeLaurier and Jack White will serve as the team’s captains for the 2019-20 season. DeLaurier and White are repeating as captains after leading the Blue Devils to a 32-6 record, an ACC championship and the Elite Eight in 2018-19.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments