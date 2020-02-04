pro basketball
n The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, on Tuesday acquired Daniel Ochefu and the Sacramento Kings’ first-round pick in the 2020 G League draft in exchange for Robert Franks. Ochefu, 26, is playing overseas with the Ibaraki Robots in Japan. The former Villanova standout spent the 2018-19 season in Stockton and averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds in 24 minutes over 39 games (31 starts). Ochefu was a member of the 2016 Villanova team that defeated North Carolina for the national championship. Franks appeared in 22 games for the Swarm this season, averaging 18.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.
n The NBA on Tuesday announced that Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham has been selected to participate in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago. All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT at 8 p.m. Graham leads the Eastern Conference and ranks fourth in the NBA this season in total 3-point field goals made (176).
NFL
n Tight end Greg Olsen, a 13-year veteran, will visit the Seattle Seahawks after being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, according to The Seattle Times. Olsen will also visit the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills. Olsen told The Athletic that he will meet with Buffalo today (Bills coach Sean McDermott is a former defensive coordinator for Carolina) and that the Washington and Seattle visits will follow some time in the next 10 days. Olsen, who turns 35 next month, spent the past nine seasons with the Panthers before being released in a cost-cutting move.
college football
n Mark Dantonio, Michigan State’s football coach, announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which his teams won three Big Ten titles and he became the school’s winningest coach. Dantonio, 63, said he still plans to have a role in the athletics department. Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won
Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 last season. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach.
