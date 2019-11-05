colleges

n The Elon women’s cross country team, after its first-ever CAA championship, picked up its highest regional ranking of the regular season, placing sixth in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Southeast Regional Rankings announced on Tuesday. Next for the Phoenix is the Southeast Regional Championships on Saturday, hosted by the University of Virginia.

MLB

n Manager Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. St. Louis also announced that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.

n The Atlanta Braves are bringing back outfielder Nick Markakis, but pitcher Julio Teheran’s long tenure with the team could be over. Atlanta said it had re-signed Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to one-year contracts for 2020. Teheran, the first pitcher to make six straight opening-day starts for Atlanta, also had a team option for 2020. The team turned that down, making the 28-year-old righty a free agent after completing a $32.4 million, six-year contract.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments