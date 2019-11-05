colleges
n The Elon women’s cross country team, after its first-ever CAA championship, picked up its highest regional ranking of the regular season, placing sixth in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Southeast Regional Rankings announced on Tuesday. Next for the Phoenix is the Southeast Regional Championships on Saturday, hosted by the University of Virginia.
MLB
n Manager Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. St. Louis also announced that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.
n The Atlanta Braves are bringing back outfielder Nick Markakis, but pitcher Julio Teheran’s long tenure with the team could be over. Atlanta said it had re-signed Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to one-year contracts for 2020. Teheran, the first pitcher to make six straight opening-day starts for Atlanta, also had a team option for 2020. The team turned that down, making the 28-year-old righty a free agent after completing a $32.4 million, six-year contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.