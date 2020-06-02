COLLEGES
n N.C. A&T has been awarded the MEAC’s 2019-20 Academic Performance Rate (APR) award. A&T was honored academically for the second straight year, posting the MEAC’s highest academic performance rate (APR) over the past four academic years. The Department of Athletics will receive a $25,000 check from the conference.
basketball
n The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was gearing up for a great year: not just the certain election of NBA superstars like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, but also a chance to unveil a completely renovated museum. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1 and the induction ceremony is being postponed, either to October or the spring. “It’s not going to be all about Kobe,” Hall president John Doleva said. “They’re all Hall of Famers, and all Hall of Famers are equal in the eyes of the museum.”
football
n The Missouri Supreme Court has found that the Kansas City Chiefs don’t owe $1 million in back taxes on the decade-old Arrowhead Stadium renovation after all.
