colleges
n North Carolina football assistant coach Scott Boone won’t return next season. The team said on Thursday that Boone, the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, was no longer on Mack Brown’s staff. Boone had worked at Wake Forest, Arizona, Nevada and William & Mary in the past decade before coming to UNC.
n The UNCG volleyball team on Thursday announced the additions of Taylor Robertson and Gretchen Ketelhit to the roster. Robertson, an outside hitter, played for Lord Botetourt High School in Roanoke, Va. Ketelhut, a middle blocker, played for Plainfield North High School in Plainfield, Ill.
n Senior golfer Jonathan Brightwell of UNCG completed play in the Patriot All-America Invitational on Dec. 31 at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield, Ariz. Brightwell shot even par to finish in a tie for 18th place out of 84 golfers. For the tournament, he went 70-71-69 over the three-day event.
