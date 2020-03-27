college basketball
n Kentucky reserve guard Johnny Juzang will enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-6 freshman from Los Angeles can transfer to another school without restrictions, per NCAA rules. Juzang played well down the stretch for No. 8 Kentucky (25-6), scoring in double figures twice the final nine games. He finished the season shooting 33% from beyond the arc. He scored 82 points and pulled down 54 rebounds in 28 games.
n Arkansas guard Mason Jones has declared for the NBA draft. The 6-5 junior, was The Associated Press’ co-SEC Player of the Year. He averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.
n Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee declared for the NBA draft on Friday. School officials said Lee, a 6-2 junior, hasn’t hired an agent and still has the option to return to school if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3. Lee averaged 18.6 points this season.
n Junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds of Georgia said he’s entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility. Hammonds, 6-9 and 235 pounds, averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.
