college basketball
n N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts got his first commitment for the class of 2020, and he didn’t have to go far to get it. Apex-Friendship forward Nick Farrar tweeted a video on Wednesday with the text “100% committed” to N.C. State. Farrar, 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, didn’t waste any time after receiving an offer from the Wolfpack on Monday. Farrar also drew interest from Texas A&M, LSU, Cincinnati and Seton Hall, among others. N.C. State wasn’t the only ACC offer that Farrar received. He also had an offer from Virginia Tech.
n For the second time in four seasons, the UNCG men will face Georgetown, this time on Nov. 30 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be the third all-time meeting between the Spartans and Hoyas, with the first on Nov. 14, 2011, and the second on Dec. 26, 2017. UNCG will be going for its first victory in the series. Last season, UNCG won a program-record 29 games. The Hoyas are coming off their first winning season since the 2014-15 season, at 19-14.
n There are concerns about the NCAA’s new requirements allowing men’s basketball players to sign with an agent during the NBA draft process while maintaining their college eligibility. The measures — which notably now include requiring agents to have a bachelor’s degree — have drawn criticism.
college soccer
n Bill Palladino, a member of coach Anson Dorrance’s women’s staff at North Carolina for four decades, announced on Wednesday that he’s stepping down from his role at UNC. Palladino has been Dorrance’s chief assistant since 1980, but he will continue to coach at the club level as an assistant coach with the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League. Palladino was the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator throughout his tenure in Chapel Hill.