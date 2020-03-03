colleges
n Madison Blashaw broke the Greensboro College and USA South Athletic Conference single-game record for goals on Tuesday as the women’s lacrosse team blasted the Spirits of Salem College 22-6. Blashaw finished with 10 goals and three assists to lead the Pride, while Alexi Murriel and Morgan Montgomery both had five goals and added one assist. The Pride will return to action Friday when it hosts Huntingdon College at 3 p.m.
pro basketball
n Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs missed Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because he was attending personal matters. Assistant coach Tim Duncan, a former Spurs and Wake Forest star, filled in as head coach. Popovich is expected to return for San Antonio’s next game, against the Nets on Friday night. Coaches Will Hardy and Becky Hammon assisted Duncan.
n The Charlotte Hornets signed guard Joe Chealey to a second 10-day contract on Tuesday. Chealey was on a Hornets two-way contract last season and playing for the Hornets’ G-League affiliate in Greensboro this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.