colleges
n UConn and Louisville will host the U.S. Women’s national basketball team in winter exhibition games in preparation for next year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The fifth-ranked Huskies will host the national team on Jan. 27 in Hartford, Conn., before the No. 9 Cardinals face the squad Feb. 2. Four-time Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi headline a national squad seeking its seventh consecutive gold medal. Former Louisville star Angel McCoughtry is part of the talent pool and could play against her alma mater. UConn coach Geno Auriemma was the U.S. national coach when the teams won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
n The NCAA denied Clemson’s request to have Fordham transfer guard Nick Honor play for the Tigers this season. The decision means that Honor can practice at Clemson this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he returns next year. Honor is a 5-foot-10 guard from Orlando, Fla., who led Fordham at 15.3 points a game last season. Clemson (0-1) lost its opener to Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. The Tigers face Presbyterian tonight.
