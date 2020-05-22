colleges
n Adriana Reami and Anna Rogers announced they’ll return to N.C. State for the 2020-21 women’s tennis season. After the cancellation of the 2020 season, the NCAA granted all spring athletes an additional year of eligibility. Reami, the program’s winningest singles player, had a team-leading 27 singles wins in the shortened season. Rogers, a three-time All-American, was off to a hot start in ACC play with a 6-0 record in singles in 2020.
n Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson has received a contract extension that runs through 2023. The school made the announcement on Friday. Anderson took the job before the start of the 2014 season. He has led the Red Wolves to a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles and six consecutive bowl appearances. He is one of just two active Group of Five head coaches in the nation to lead their programs to at least two conference championships and six bowl games since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.