FOOTBALL
n The death of Georgia Tech signee Bryce Gowdy has been determined to be a suicide, according to a report Tuesday from CNN. Gowdy, a promising wide-receiver prospect from Deerfield Beach, Fla., died Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach. The CNN report attributed its information on the manner of death to the Broward County, Fla., medical examiner. Gowdy, who signed a letter of intent with Tech on Dec. 18, was to enroll at Tech in coming days and begin classes Monday.
n The Washington Redskins named Ron Rivera their new head coach Wednesday. The Redskins will introduce Rivera, who coached the Carolina Panthers for nine years, at a news conference today. Washington also reached agreement on a deal with former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio to be the defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Del Rio, 56, was the defensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2002 and the Denver Broncos from 2012 to 2014, when John Fox was the head coach of those teams.
HOCKEY
n Alexander Radulov scored the tiebreaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left, Andrej Sekera quickly added another goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic on Wednesday. Stars forward Corey Perry was ejected after he elbowed defenseman Ryan Ellis in the head. The game drew a crowd of 85,630 to Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, the second-largest crowd to attend an NHL game. The largest crowd for an NHL game was 105,491 fans at Michigan Stadium for the 2014 Winter Classic when Toronto beat Detroit.
