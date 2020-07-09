colleges
n N.C. State bolstered its future nonconference football schedule on Thursday, announcing a home-and-home matchup with SEC power Florida. The Gators will travel to Raleigh in 2026 and the Wolfpack will play in Gainesville in 2032. The teams have met 14 times, with Florida leading the series 9-4-1.
MLB
n Major League Baseball said it will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968. The league released the full schedule Thursday, two weeks before it plans to begin a 2020 season that’s been delayed and shortened. Clubs will resume full intraleague schedules in 2021, and interleague play will again align regionally. The New York Mets will host the cross-town Yankees at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the first time the Subway Series will take place on Sept. 11. The Yankees will host the Mets during Fourth of July weekend. Atlanta will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 13 at Truist Park. It’s Atlanta’s first All-Star Game since 2000.
pro tennis
n The WTA Tour will allow players to count results from March 2019 through December 2020 under a revised rankings system when tennis resumes next month. Players will count their best 16 results in singles and best 11 in doubles during that window.
