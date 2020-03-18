NFL
n The Carolina Panthers have released Eric Reid just 13 months after giving the veteran safety a three-year, $22 million contract extension. General Manager Marty Hurney gave Reid a new contract in February of 2019 that included a $9 million signing bonus. The decision to release Reid means the Panthers will be on the hook for $5 million in dead money. Reid, 28, started 29 games over the past two seasons for the Panthers and had 201 tackles, five sacks and one interception.
colleges
n Western Carolina football coach Mark Speir on Wednesday announced the addition of Nick Newsome to his coaching staff, where he will primarily work with the Catamounts’ safeties. Newsome comes to Cullowhee after two years as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech.
