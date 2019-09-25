tennis
n Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan upset sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 at the Chengdu (China) Open on Wednesday. Denis Shapovalov also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankas of Lithuania. Top-seeded John Isner, a Greensboro native and Page High School alumnus, is scheduled to play Egor Gerasimov today in the Round of 16. At the Zhuhai (China) Championships, sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios left in the first round after losing 7-6 (5), 6-1 to Italy’s Andreas Seppi, despite leading 4-1 in the first set and holding three set points at 5-3. Kyrgios was coming straight from playing in the Laver Cup in Switzerland last weekend. Fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France also lost to unseeded Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 7-6 (4), 6-2. But No. 3 Gael Monfils reached the quarterfinals by rallying to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
auto racing
n Roush Fenway Racing made a surprise driver change on Wednesday, saying Chris Buescher will replace veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. next season. Stenhouse has driven the No. 17 Ford for Roush the past seven seasons and Roush held options on his contract for 2020 and 2021. But the team informed him it is parting ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion. Stenhouse has two Cup victories for Roush, but is winless this season, didn’t make the playoffs and is 23rd in the overall standings. He won both his Xfinity titles driving for Roush before he was promoted to replace Matt Kenseth in 2013.
