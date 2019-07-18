HOCKEY
Seattle's NHL expansion team has announced its general manager — Ron Francis, a Hall of Famer and a two-time Stanley Cup winner. He will have complete control of operations. The yet-to-be-named team will debut in 2021. This is Francis' first post-playing career job outside the Carolina Hurricanes. He has big hopes for the team: "We get to establish our culture and how we want to do it. I think it's a unique opportunity."
SOCCER
Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has purchased a minority stake in the investment group that controls the MLS' Houston Dynamo, the NWSL's Houston Dash and BBVA Stadium, the Dynamo announced on Thursday.