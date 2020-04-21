nfl
n Mike Curtis, a hard-hitting, no-nonsense linebacker who helped the Baltimore Colts win a Super Bowl during a 14-year NFL career spent predominantly in Baltimore, has died. He was 77. Curtis died Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. His son, Clay, said his father died of “complications from CTE,” a degenerative brain disease. Curtis picked up the nickname “Mad Dog” because of his fierce play. Curtis was selected 14th overall in the 1965 draft by the Colts after starring as a fullback at Duke. He started out with Baltimore as a fullback but rose to stardom in his second season, when he played linebacker full time.
n The Detroit Lions re-signed cornerbacks Mike Ford and Dee Virgin. Ford and Virgin were exclusive rights free agents. Ford has played 22 games for the Lions and made six starts in two seasons. Virgin also has played two seasons for Detroit, appearing in 19 games.
colleges
n The Independence Bowl has a new title sponsor. The Shreveport, La.,-based bowl game will be called the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, officials announced Tuesday. The Huntsville, Ala.-based company struck a five-year deal that will cover the bowl game’s new set of contracts with Conference USA, Pac-12, American Athletic Conference, Army and BYU, The Shreveport Times reported.
n Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA said Tuesday. The Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the rules change no longer requiring players to head to the locker room after targeting is confirmed. All other aspects of the rule discouraging above-the-shoulders contact remain the same.
