colleges

n Three different Generals scored in Washington & Lee’s 3-0 ODAC soccer win against Guilford College on Tuesday in Lexington, Va.

W&L remained unbeaten and moved to 12-0-1 on the season. The Generals are 5-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers fell to 5-7-1 and 1-4 in the ODAC. Karol Jaimes had two of Guilford’s four shots. Bri Garcia recorded nine saves for the Quakers in 75 minutes. The Quakers next host Hollins on Saturday at 4 p.m.

NFL

n The Los Angeles Rams, a few hours after trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams gave up first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021 for a player regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. Ramsey, 24, was selected by the Jaguars with the fifth pick in the 2016 draft.

tennis

n Andy Murray won a tour-level match for the first time in 16 months on Tuesday as he beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the European Open at Antwerp, Belgium. Murray is a former No. 1 who is working his way back after hip surgery in January. The two-time Wimbledon champion will next face eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the second round.

Tags

