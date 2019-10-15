colleges
n Three different Generals scored in Washington & Lee’s 3-0 ODAC soccer win against Guilford College on Tuesday in Lexington, Va.
W&L remained unbeaten and moved to 12-0-1 on the season. The Generals are 5-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers fell to 5-7-1 and 1-4 in the ODAC. Karol Jaimes had two of Guilford’s four shots. Bri Garcia recorded nine saves for the Quakers in 75 minutes. The Quakers next host Hollins on Saturday at 4 p.m.
NFL
n The Los Angeles Rams, a few hours after trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams gave up first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021 for a player regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. Ramsey, 24, was selected by the Jaguars with the fifth pick in the 2016 draft.
tennis
n Andy Murray won a tour-level match for the first time in 16 months on Tuesday as he beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the European Open at Antwerp, Belgium. Murray is a former No. 1 who is working his way back after hip surgery in January. The two-time Wimbledon champion will next face eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay or Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the second round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.