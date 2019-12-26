college football
n Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft. Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies.
n Dan Enos, the Miami Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator, and the team parted ways after Thursday’s Independence Bowl. Enos came over to Miami after being Alabama’s quarterbacks coach last season. The Hurricanes’ offense finished the regular season last out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in offensive third-down success rate and gave up the fourth-most sacks.
hockey
n Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship in Ostravia, Czech Republic. Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S. Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere added three assists. Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.
gymnastics
n Simone Biles on Thursday became the first gymnast to be named AP Female Athlete of the Year twice and the first to do it in a non-Olympic year. Biles edged U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe in a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Skiing star Mikaela Schiffrin placed third, with WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne fourth.
