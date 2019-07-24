colleges
n The North Carolina football program has sold out its 28,400 season tickets at Kenan Stadium. Single-game tickets remain for games against Miami (Sept. 7), Duke (Oct. 26), Virginia (Nov. 2) and Mercer (Nov. 23). Single-game tickets are sold out for home games against Appalachian State (Sept. 21) and Clemson (Sept. 28). Tickets for the Clemson game are available as part of a three-game mini-plan, also including the South Carolina game in Charlotte (Aug. 31) and Mercer. North Carolina also is offering a four-game mobile pass, for $75, for the games against Miami, Duke, Virginia and Mercer. Information: goheels.com.
n Four months after she was fired on the basis of a report that found her to be bullying and abusive to her team, former Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach MaChelle Joseph filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Tech athletic association and school and state officials. Joseph alleged sex discrimination against her and her team, a retaliatory and hostile work environment and breach of contract in a complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
tennis
n Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg (Germany) European Open. Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against Nikoloz Basilashvili, who beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Soccer
n The world champion U.S. women’s team will play two exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minn. The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, Calif. All 23 players on the World Cup roster will be selected for the games. The U.S. has a 16-game unbeaten streak that includes 13 consecutive wins.
golf
n The Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, today begins back-to-back weeks of major championships in women’s golf for the first time in six decades. It shapes up as a tough test starting in a French heat wave for players who will play eight rounds of major golf in 11 days and at the Women’s British Open in Woburn, England, next week. According to the LPGA Tour, playing majors in successive weeks hasn’t been tried since 1960.