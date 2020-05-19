colleges
n N.C. State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts on Tuesday announced that he has added Mike Summey (assistant coach), Steve Snell (director of basketball operations) and Chris Zupko (assistant director of basketball operations) to the Wolfpack’s coaching staff. Summey, a Hickory native, returns to the Wolfpack after a 20-year absence. Summey, a 1997 N.C. State graduate, served as a student manager as a senior and also spent two seasons as a graduate manager with the Pack from 1997-99. He was most recently with Bowling Green, where he served as an assistant coach from 2015-20. Snell spent one season as assistant coach at Ohio in the 2019-20 season. Snell came to Ohio after spending three seasons at the University of Denver. Zupko comes to N.C. State from Drexel, where he spent four seasons as coordinator of basketball operations.
nfl
n Cornerback Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks formally pled not guilty to four counts of armed robbery Tuesday. The filing occurred in Broward (Fla.) County Circuit Court. Dunbar was freed from Broward County jail after posting $100,000 bond Sunday night after having turned himself in on Saturday on four counts of armed robbery related to an incident Wednesday night in Miramar, Fla. New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has also officially pled not guilty to eight counts — four of armed robbery and four of aggravated assault with a firearm — in the same incident.
