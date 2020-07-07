auto racing
n Businessmen Al Gennarelli and Dan VanHorn have taken the first step toward becoming the owners of Rockingham Dragway. Through an agreement with Steve Earwood, who has owned, operated and upgraded the multi-purpose facility since buying it from the L.G. Dewitt family in 1992, Gennarelli, 49, and Van Horn, 47, will spend the next two years observing events at the track and learning the basics of racetrack operation before assuming full ownership in October, 2022. The strip was built in 1968.
colleges
n King Dixon, a former South Carolina running back, athletics director and board of trustees member, died on Monday. He was 83. The university said in a release that Dixon had fought pancreatic cancer. Dixon played for the Gamecocks from 1956-58 and served as a co-captain his senior year.
