n Vanderbilt has removed the interim title, making Candice Storey Lee the first woman to become an athletics director in the Southeastern Conference. Lee now is among only five women and the second black woman in charge of a Power Five program. Lee, 41, a former Commodores basketball captain, was named interim AD on Feb. 4 when Malcolm Turner resigned after one year on the job.
n Alabama and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2032 and 2033. The first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats will be Sept. 4, 2032 in Tuscaloosa. The rematch will take place in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2033. Arizona has played seven games all-time against Southeastern Conference teams, going 1-5-1.
n Ex-Florida State offensive lineman Jauan Williams, who is planning to transfer, faces misdemeanor battery charges that he struck his then-girlfriend two years ago. Williams, 23, was arrested Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla., on two charges that he struck Lauren Noel in the spring of 2018 in which the police were called, court documents show. He was released early Thursday on $500 bail.
n Third-ranked Brooks Koepka on Thursday became the first PGA Tour pro to commit to the Travelers Championship since the coronavirus suspended play in March. Koepka, 30, a seven-time winner, joins current No. 1 Rory McIlroys, on a list of five top-10 players headed to Cromwell, Conn., for this year’s TV-only event on June 25.
