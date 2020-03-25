colleges
n Dayton’s Obi Toppin is headed to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and No. 3 ranking as a redshirt sophomore. Toppin tweeted his decision Wednesday, a day after he was honored as The AP’s men’s college basketball player of the year. Toppin, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and punctuated each game with a variety of dunks.
n Kansas State guard Cariter Diarra is leaving the program with the intention of turning professional, though he is leaving open the option of transferring to another school for his senior season. Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said Wednesday that his leading primary ball-handler and second-leading scorer will graduate this spring. That would allow Diarra to play elsewhere next season without having to redshirt. Diarra averaged 7.1 points as a freshman, when the Wildcats advanced all the way to the Elite Eight, and 6.8 points two years ago, when he helped them tie Texas Tech for the regular-season Big 12 championship. Diarra averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists last season, when the Wildcats slumped to an 11-21 record.
n Kansas Athletics Inc. contends in a newly unsealed court filing it has evidence that former football coach David Beaty “allowed and encouraged NCAA violations” while at the University of Kansas. The 66-page memo, which was filed by university attorneys in January and unsealed last week, also said those alleged violations have “resulted in several hundred thousand” dollars in legal fees for Kansas Athletics. The filing includes interviews with players and members of the football staff the university says suggest that NCAA rule violations occurred under Beaty, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.