Soccer
n The U.S. Men’s National Team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, N.J. The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans. Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match. The Americans finish their first year under new coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19. After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in June.
tennis
n Second-seeded Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd by beating Federico Delbonis on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg (Germany) European Open. Zverev rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat the Argentine 6-4, 7-6 (2). Zverev will next meet Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic who hit 12 aces in a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1 win over 2016 champion Martin Klizan. Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain is also through after a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff. He will face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Rudolf Molleker in the quarterfinals.
n Defending champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has pulled out of the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. because of visa issues. The 34-year-old Russian announced the problem on Twitter on Thursday and apologized to fans for not being able to make it to the U.S. Open tuneup. Kuznetsova won the U.S. Open in 2004 and French Open in 2009. The 2018 Citi Open is one of her 16 career WTA titles.
SWIMMING
n The Americans got ailing Katie Ledecky back. They just couldn’t overcome a world record by the Australians. Ledecky returned after two days out of the pool while being sick to swim in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. She rallied the U.S. to the lead on her second leg but it wasn’t enough to defend the title from 2017. Australia won in 7 minutes, 41.50 seconds at the world championships.