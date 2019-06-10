COLLEGES
n Five former athletes have been named to Elon University’s 49th Sports Hall of Fame class. The five are Jayme Chikos ‘03 (women’s basketball), Anna Milian ‘10 (women’s tennis), Erin Morse ‘00 (women’s soccer) and Scott Riddle ‘11 (football). They will be inducted in a ceremony Sept. 7, prior to Elon’s home football game versus The Citadel.
n Five softball players from Guilford College have been selected to the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association college division softball team. Three Quakers earned first-team honors: Makayla Carver, Makayla Crawford and Natalie Conrad. Katy Holt and Katie McNeill earned NCCSIA second-team recognition.
NBA
n Former Duke star RJ Barrett worked out for the New York Knicks on Monday. The team will likely have the chance to take Barrett with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft on June 20.
NFL
n Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins will report to the teams mandatory minicamp otoday. Jenkins did not attend the voluntary offseason program. The former Ohio State standout has made two out of the last three Pro Bowls.