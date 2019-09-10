COLLEGE GOLF
n UNCG’s men’s golf completed its first appearance of the season finishing tied for eighth place at the Badger Invitational with scores of 298-285-284. The Spartans finished in a three-way tie for eighth alongside Miami (Ohio) and Iowa State. Senior Jonathan Brightwell (70-68-70) opened his final collegiate season finishing tied for fourth at eight-under par. During the tournament, the Charlotte native collected 11 birdies. Junior Justin Emmons (74-77-68) climbed to a 35th place finish after carding a four-under 68 in the third round with six birdies to just two bogeys. Junior Nick Lyerly (77-73-72) finished tied for 54th as he was even-par during Tuesday’s 18 holes of play. Junior Zack Swanson (74-77-74) completed the tournament one of five players tied for 62nd place.
COLLEGE SOCCER
n The Elon University men’s soccer team continues its homestand with a matchup versus High Point today. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field. The game will be broadcast live through Elon Sports Vision while live stats will be available at elonphoenix.com. Updates of the match will be provided on Twitter at @ElonMSoccer.
pro football
n Bill Belichick isn’t concerned about Antonio Brown’s past. He’s even less concerned about anyone outside the Patriots organization who questions whether Brown can fit into New England’s system without being disruptive. That’s because he remembers hearing similar sentiments about another outspoken receiver he traded for more than a decade ago. “It’s the same thing you said about Randy Moss when we brought him in,” Belichick said Tuesday. Moss, who clashed with the coaching staffs in both Minnesota and Oakland before being shipped to New England in 2007, flourished with the Patriots. Moss, who was Tom Brady’s chief deep threat that season, had a career-high 23 touchdown receptions and 1,493 receiving yards on his way to earning All-Pro honors for the fourth and final time in his career.
AUTO RACING
n Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital to be treated Tuesday with cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to a French newspaper. The Paris hospital’s authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on the report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital for transfusions of inflammation-reducing stem cells. The newspaper said the 50-year-old German, who suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps, was expected to be discharged today.
