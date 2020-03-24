college baseball
n Avery Booker was named Greensboro College’s head coach on Monday. Booker takes over the program’s top spot after serving as the program’s interim head coach last season. Booker’s team was 10-8 overall and went 4-2 in its first six USA South Athletic Conference games. Booker joined the Pride staff before the 2018 season after serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Brevard College.
NHL
n The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers David and Jason Cotton. The team announced deals Tuesday with the forwards, who ended their college careers this season. David Cotton, 22, has a two-year contract. Carolina selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, but he went on to play four seasons at Boston College. Jason Cotton, 25, received a one-year contract. He had started his college career at Northeastern before spending three years at Sacred Heart.
NFL
n The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday with Phillip Dorsett, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. Dorsett addresses a need for Seattle, providing depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are expected to be the starters. Dorsett, 27, was a first-round pick of Indianapolis in 2015.
