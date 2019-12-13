college football
n Boston College ended its search to replace Steve Addazio and made it official on Saturday by confirming that Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will be taking over in Chestnut Hill. Hafley, a A New Jersey native who coached at Rutgers and Pittsburgh before spending seven seasons in the NFL, returned to college last year to join the staff at Ohio State. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes turned around a defense that struggled in 2018 but this season allowed the fewest yards per play (3.93) in the nation. Hafley, 40, is a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award that goes to the best assistant coach in college football. Addazio went 44-44 in seven seasons with BC, never topping seven wins. He was fired the day after the Eagles finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and was hired by Colorado State to be its head coach this week.
bobsled
n Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. improved to 2-for-2 on the young season, winning another women’s bobsled World Cup race at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday. Humphries, a former top Canadian driver who joined the U.S. program earlier this year, teamed with Lauren Gibbs to finish two runs in 1 minute, 54.03 seconds.
figure skating
n Olympic champion Alina Zagitova said she’s skipping the rest of this season to find her motivation. Zagitova, a 17-year-old Russian, won’t defend her world title in the spring. She hasn’t set a date for her return to competition. Her announcement comes a week after she placed sixth and last at the Grand Prix Finals.
