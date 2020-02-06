colleges
n The UNCG women’s track and field team will be in action at the Camel City Invitational at the JDL Fast Track Complex in Winston-Salem today and Saturday. It begins today at 1 p.m. The meet is expected to have at least one athlete each representing the following schools: Campbell, Charlotte, Davidson, East Tennessee State, High Point, N.C. State, N.C. A&T, N.C. Central, Richmond, Troy and Wake Forest.
n Because of Thursday’s heavy rain, the Elon softball team has altered the schedule for its season-opening Elon Softball Classic this weekend. Elon was originally set to face Longwood to kick off the tournament today, but that game has been moved to Sunday. The Phoenix will now open against Rhode Island on Saturday at 2 p.m.
