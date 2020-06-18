colleges
n The basketball version of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season. The colleges separated by 75 miles have played 187 times since first meeting in 1906, with West Virginia holding a 99-88 advantage. The series took a break from 2013-16 because of conference realignment after Pitt left the Big East Conference to join the ACC and West Virginia left the Big East to become part of the Big 12 Conference. Under the terms of the extension, Pitt will travel to face the Mountaineers in the 2021-22 season, with West Virginia visiting the Petersen Events Center in 2022-23.
n Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The powerhouse programs announced the matchups Thursday. The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes visiting Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9. It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl on the way to the national title. The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.
