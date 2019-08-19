pro football
n Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with the Oakland Raiders a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.” Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he’s comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. Brown had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved but the one he submitted failed a safety test conducted by the league and union, a second person said on condition of anonymity because test results weren’t released.
n New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was removed from the non-football injury list on Monday after missing more than three weeks of training camp due to a thumb injury. Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LII after serving a suspension through the first four games of last season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Patriots will host the Panthers on Thursday in the third preseason contest for both teams.
n Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returned to practice Monday after missing the majority of training camp with a calf injury. The Alabama alumnus is coming of a career-best season in 2018 in which he rushed for 1,059 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The Titans have a preseason matchup with the Steelers on Sunday and it is unknown if Henry will participate.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley named graduate-transfer Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback on Monday for the season opener. Hurts has a 26-2 record as a starter through the first three years of his college career at Alabama, finishing his time with the Crimson Tide second all-time with 71 touchdowns and playing on a team that went to the College Football Playoff in three straight seasons. Riley decided on Hurts over redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler. The Sooners begin their season Sept. 1 against the Houston Cougars in Norman, Okla.
n Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named transfer-quarterback Justin Fields as his starter for the season opener. Fields transferred from Georgia and gained eligibility to play this season after receiving a wavier from the NCAA. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Kennesaw, Ga., native was ESPN’s top-rated prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and spent last season as a reserve to Jake Fromm in Athens. Ohio State begins its season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.